Barclays PLC Sells 20,733 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Barclays PLC cut its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,733 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $27,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Xylem by 49.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 82.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 39.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Xylem by 20.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.30.

NYSE XYL opened at $111.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.57. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $94.63 and a one year high of $138.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $260,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,238 shares of company stock valued at $8,470,296 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

