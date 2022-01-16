Barclays Raises Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target to $40.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.64.

SUM stock opened at $38.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.25. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $41.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.53.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $662.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.90 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $195,154.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $168,468.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 22,534 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

