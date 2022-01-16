Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Tesco (LON:TSCO)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 325 ($4.41) price objective on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.07) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 308 ($4.18) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.48) price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 315.75 ($4.29).

Shares of LON TSCO opened at GBX 285 ($3.87) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 217.10 ($2.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 317.55 ($4.31). The firm has a market capitalization of £21.85 billion and a PE ratio of 3.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 284.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 262.20.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

Analyst Recommendations for Tesco (LON:TSCO)

