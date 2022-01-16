Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Tesco (LON:TSCO)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 325 ($4.41) price objective on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.07) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 308 ($4.18) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.48) price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 315.75 ($4.29).

Shares of LON TSCO opened at GBX 285 ($3.87) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 217.10 ($2.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 317.55 ($4.31). The firm has a market capitalization of £21.85 billion and a PE ratio of 3.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 284.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 262.20.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

