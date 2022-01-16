Barclays Trims Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Target Price to $37.00

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) had its target price cut by analysts at Barclays from $41.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $27.59 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $44.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. The firm’s revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $94,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $32,844,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,004,678 shares of company stock valued at $281,614,342.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNCY. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 303.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.