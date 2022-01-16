Base Resources (LON:BSE) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.91

Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.91 ($0.22) and traded as high as GBX 16.49 ($0.22). Base Resources shares last traded at GBX 16.25 ($0.22), with a volume of 170,896 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.29) target price on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Base Resources from GBX 30 ($0.41) to GBX 31 ($0.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.29) target price on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.68) target price on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 15.78. The stock has a market cap of £191.43 million and a PE ratio of 23.21.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

