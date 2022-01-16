Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) and Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Head to Head Review

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) and Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Baudax Bio and Quipt Home Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baudax Bio -8,762.57% N/A -87.65% Quipt Home Medical -9.03% -0.93% -0.39%

8.7% of Baudax Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Quipt Home Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Baudax Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Baudax Bio and Quipt Home Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baudax Bio $490,000.00 34.83 -$76.10 million N/A N/A Quipt Home Medical $72.73 million 2.60 -$5.03 million N/A N/A

Quipt Home Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Baudax Bio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Baudax Bio and Quipt Home Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baudax Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Quipt Home Medical 0 0 7 0 3.00

Quipt Home Medical has a consensus price target of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 72.26%. Given Quipt Home Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Quipt Home Medical is more favorable than Baudax Bio.

Summary

Quipt Home Medical beats Baudax Bio on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

