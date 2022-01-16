Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €125.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been given a €125.00 ($142.05) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($139.77) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($126.14) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €103.79 ($117.94).

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €99.32 ($112.86) on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €68.21 ($77.51) and a fifty-two week high of €96.39 ($109.53). The business has a 50-day moving average of €91.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of €86.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

