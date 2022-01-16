Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is $1.10. Beacon Roofing Supply posted earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BECN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Securities cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN remained flat at $$55.56 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 317,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $38.79 and a 1-year high of $60.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.77 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.10.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 116,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.31 per share, with a total value of $6,000,447.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,074,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,745 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,907,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,866,000 after acquiring an additional 663,871 shares during the period. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,333,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,283,000 after acquiring an additional 563,611 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,544,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 47,383.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,943,000 after acquiring an additional 486,157 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

