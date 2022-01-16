Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Beam Global stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.43 million, a P/E ratio of -16.88 and a beta of -0.10. Beam Global has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $71.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.74.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 89.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beam Global will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEEM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Beam Global by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 147.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Beam Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Beam Global by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 25,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 46.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

