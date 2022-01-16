Beatrice Hollond Purchases 108 Shares of F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) Stock

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) insider Beatrice Hollond acquired 108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 915 ($12.42) per share, for a total transaction of £988.20 ($1,341.39).

Shares of F&C Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 892 ($12.11) on Friday. F&C Investment Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 740 ($10.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 953 ($12.94). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 919.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 889.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.06%.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

