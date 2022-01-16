Beetle Coin Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded down 67.8% against the US dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $37,068.10 and approximately $6,029.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 276,709,240 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

