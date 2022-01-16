BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock Position Raised by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 20.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 86,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,530,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 16,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 54.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGNE opened at $238.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $303.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $220.04 and a 12-month high of $426.56.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $206.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.70 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BGNE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BeiGene in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. CLSA raised BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.71.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.86, for a total value of $377,493.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,549 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,883 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

