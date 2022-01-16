Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.18

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.18 and traded as high as $13.76. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 33,335 shares traded.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.17. The company has a market cap of $169.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $146.97 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the second quarter worth about $343,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 23.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 34.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the third quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 370.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. 51.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

