Berenberg Bank Analysts Give CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) a €70.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($79.55) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($71.02) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($82.95) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($59.09) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €63.58 ($72.25).

ETR:EVD opened at €69.12 ($78.55) on Wednesday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €47.34 ($53.80) and a 1 year high of €72.68 ($82.59). The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 585.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of €63.69 and a 200-day moving average of €60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

