B&G Foods, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for B&G Foods in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Piper Sandler currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $514.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.36 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of BGS stock opened at $33.57 on Friday. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average of $30.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in B&G Foods by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 75.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 50,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

