BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised BigCommerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush raised BigCommerce from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, raised BigCommerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.00.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.73. BigCommerce has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $96.66. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,558 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $541,414.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 14,900 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $898,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,450 shares of company stock worth $6,947,223 over the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 11,100.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 16,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 69.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after buying an additional 138,319 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at $311,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 324.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 79.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 795,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,633,000 after buying an additional 351,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

