Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $19,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.99.

BIIB stock opened at $239.30 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.10 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

