Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3,000.00

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,000 ($40.72) and last traded at GBX 3,090 ($41.94), with a volume of 2111 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,200 ($43.44).

The stock has a market capitalization of £160.96 million and a PE ratio of 24.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,380.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,748.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a GBX 100 ($1.36) dividend. This is an increase from Bioventix’s previous dividend of $43.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Bioventix’s payout ratio is presently 0.74%.

In other news, insider Bruce Hiscock acquired 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,855 ($52.33) per share, for a total transaction of £7,864.20 ($10,674.90).

About Bioventix (LON:BVXP)

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious disease, oncology, and miscellaneous indications. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services.

