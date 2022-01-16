Bitblocks (BBK) Price Up 3% This Week

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $228,180.05 and $6.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,266.18 or 1.00073075 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00099543 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007140 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00032902 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00038449 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.10 or 0.00738070 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitblocks Coin Profile

BBK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

