Bitcoin Classic Market Cap Reaches $38,576.01 (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0643 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $38,576.01 and $79.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00034523 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000220 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000187 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000721 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000059 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

BXC is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.