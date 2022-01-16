BitSend One Day Trading Volume Tops $10.00 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 16th. During the last week, BitSend has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $62,056.87 and approximately $10.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.48 or 0.00324076 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00021072 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009386 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003087 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00016554 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 32,042,337 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

