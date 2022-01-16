Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLKB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Blackbaud news, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $261,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $408,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,440. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $72.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7,194.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $231.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

