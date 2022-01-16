BlackRock Inc. Has $1.07 Billion Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 0.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,079,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $1,070,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,890,000 after purchasing an additional 92,684 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,659,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,799,000 after purchasing an additional 31,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,440,000 after purchasing an additional 16,164 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.9% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,086,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,481,000 after acquiring an additional 504,294 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,325,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,910,000 after acquiring an additional 33,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.89.

J opened at $132.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.95 and its 200-day moving average is $136.73. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.05 and a 1-year high of $149.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

