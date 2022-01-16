BlackRock Inc. Has $983.69 Million Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,219,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126,993 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Comerica worth $983,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Comerica by 229.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Comerica during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Comerica by 105.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.19.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $217,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $484,105.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock worth $1,588,810 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA opened at $101.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $55.87 and a 1-year high of $101.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.42 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 33.42%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

