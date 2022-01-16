BlackRock Inc. Sells 363,879 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,114,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363,879 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Henry Schein worth $922,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 8.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.5% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.3% in the third quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC opened at $77.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.80.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.60.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

