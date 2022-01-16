BlackRock Inc. Sells 421,013 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,460,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 421,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Targa Resources worth $1,006,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 68.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 156.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

TRGP stock opened at $57.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.65 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.24.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,865.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

