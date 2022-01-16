BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 135.6% from the December 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVF. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 56.0% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,857,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,870,000 after acquiring an additional 666,671 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the third quarter valued at $2,761,000. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 3,302,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,772,000 after buying an additional 225,665 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 27.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 695,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after buying an additional 148,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the third quarter valued at $814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MVF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,198. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

