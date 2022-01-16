Blockpass Price Tops $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Blockpass has a total market cap of $319,815.44 and approximately $39.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockpass coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00059414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007589 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Blockpass Coin Profile

Blockpass is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Buying and Selling Blockpass

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

