BLOCKv Price Hits $0.0080 on Exchanges (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 16th. BLOCKv has a market cap of $27.81 million and $3,498.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One BLOCKv coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00059706 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007612 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BLOCKv Coin Profile

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,471,554,078 coins. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

BLOCKv Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

