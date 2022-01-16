Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BSGA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BSGA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the December 15th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSGA opened at $9.95 on Friday. Blue Safari Group Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,221,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $991,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,426,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,900,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.

