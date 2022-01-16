Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Star Foods Corp. is an integrated ESG seafood company which processes, packages and sells seafood products. Blue Star Foods Corp. is based in Miami, Florida. “

Get Blue Star Foods alerts:

OTCMKTS BSFC opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Blue Star Foods has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blue Star Foods will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Star Foods Company Profile

Blue Star Foods Corp. is an integrated ESG seafood company which processes, packages and sells seafood products. Blue Star Foods Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blue Star Foods (BSFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.