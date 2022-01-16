Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Dawson James

Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BJDX opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96. Bluejay Diagnostics has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $6.25.

Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc is a late-stage, pre-revenue medical device company. It focused on developing near-patient products for triage, diagnosis and monitoring of disease progression. Bluejay Diagnostics Inc is based in ACTON, Mass.

