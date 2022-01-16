BMO Capital Markets Raises Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $360.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $351.34.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $310.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $330.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.13. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $212.03 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

