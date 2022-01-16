BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Up 190.6% in December

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 190.6% from the December 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE DCF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.27. 10,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,039. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 30.2% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 47,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 22.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 12.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the third quarter worth $947,000.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

