Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.16.

BBD.B has been the subject of a number of research reports. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.85 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

TSE:BBD.B traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.78. 3,891,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,129,789. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$0.53 and a one year high of C$2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.72. The company has a market cap of C$4.34 billion and a PE ratio of 0.80.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

