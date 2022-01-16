Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.79

Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.A) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.79 and traded as low as C$1.74. Bombardier shares last traded at C$1.82, with a volume of 92,407 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.44 billion and a PE ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.89.

About Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

