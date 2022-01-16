BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 31,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 15.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 27,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWA opened at $49.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $55.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.47.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.12%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $281,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

