Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Earns Buy Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $600.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Boston Beer from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $543.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised Boston Beer from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $758.20.

Boston Beer stock traded down $39.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $449.33. 1,184,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,364. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $428.13 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $492.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $587.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The company had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.90 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.10 EPS.

In other news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,188 shares of company stock valued at $14,152,068. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boston Beer by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Boston Beer by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Boston Beer by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Boston Beer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Boston Beer by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

