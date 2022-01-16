Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $600.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAM. TheStreet downgraded Boston Beer from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Beer from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $758.20.

SAM traded down $39.65 on Friday, hitting $449.33. 1,184,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,364. The company has a 50 day moving average of $492.39 and a 200-day moving average of $587.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.95 and a beta of 0.72. Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $428.13 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The company had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.90 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.10 earnings per share.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,188 shares of company stock worth $14,152,068. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Boston Beer by 5,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Boston Beer by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boston Beer by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

