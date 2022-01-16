Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,139 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 23.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,139 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ DHC opened at $3.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $5.58.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 14.48%. Research analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.60%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

