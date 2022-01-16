Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Receives $49.72 Average Target Price from Analysts

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.72.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,674,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,846,780. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.45, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $32,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 266,117 shares of company stock worth $11,290,831. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,417,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054,254 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,761,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,310,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557,618 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 86.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,651,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Boston Scientific by 44.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,081,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,000 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

