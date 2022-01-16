Box, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:BOX)

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of BOX in a report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp analyst S. Enders now forecasts that the software maker will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for BOX’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -80.78 and a beta of 1.32. BOX has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $28.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The company had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $396,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $72,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,080 shares of company stock worth $6,681,589 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in BOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 127.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,046,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after purchasing an additional 586,300 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in BOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 25.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,388,000 after purchasing an additional 703,086 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 54.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 61,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.