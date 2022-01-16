BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,510,000 shares, an increase of 70.2% from the December 15th total of 12,050,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered BP from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the third quarter valued at $5,316,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BP by 15.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,910,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,094,000 after acquiring an additional 258,408 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 5.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,314,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,981,000 after acquiring an additional 220,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BP by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,980,000 after buying an additional 107,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in BP by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 287,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after buying an additional 53,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average of $26.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.87. BP has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $32.06.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.23 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 4.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BP will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. BP’s payout ratio is presently 66.84%.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

