Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Update

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the December 15th total of 145,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 814.0 days.

Brenntag stock remained flat at $$86.60 during trading hours on Friday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $102.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.62 and a 200-day moving average of $94.20.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

