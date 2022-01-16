BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth about $5,135,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth about $1,831,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the third quarter worth about $34,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth about $206,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRSP shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.73. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 192.55% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is -39.78%.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.