Broderick Brian C Buys Shares of 12,719 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Broderick Brian C acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.7% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.30.
Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $118.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.90. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $131.73.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Edwards Lifesciences Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
