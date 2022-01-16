Broderick Brian C Cuts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Broderick Brian C trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 3.0% of Broderick Brian C’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in PayPal by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in PayPal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $178.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.68. The company has a market capitalization of $209.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.40 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist decreased their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $278.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.41.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.