Broderick Brian C Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Broderick Brian C raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,091 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,081 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Argus raised their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.45.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX opened at $71.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.52 and its 200 day moving average is $69.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

