Broderick Brian C Increases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Broderick Brian C lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 2.2% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 281,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,996,000 after acquiring an additional 31,941 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 23.8% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $92.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.58. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $92.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.91.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

