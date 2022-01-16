Brokerages Anticipate Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to announce $1.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.71 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply reported sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year sales of $7.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.06 billion to $7.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $7.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BECN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.62.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 116,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,447.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BECN remained flat at $$55.56 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 317,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,137. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.77 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $38.79 and a 52-week high of $60.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.10.

Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

